KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader and former health minister Gagan Thapa today urged the government to initiate process for purchase of ethanol from sugarcane industries for timely and cost-effective production of hand sanitizers in Nepal.

“If the government facilitates, we can produce hand sanitizers locally at a low price and deliver to hospitals on time for the protection of health workers, Thapa tweeted.

“We have drawn attention of the finance ministry on this matter for a week and now we request Deputy PM Ishwor Pokhrel to facilitate the process.”

The government has enforced a weeklong nationwide virus lockdown in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus.

Till now, the virus which originated from Wuhan in Hubei province in China in 2019. has killed more than 21,000 people and infected over half a million people in more than 175 countries around the world.

उखु उद्योगबाट Ethanol खरिद

गर्ने प्रक्रिया सहज गरिदिने हो भने नेपाली उद्योगहरुले नै आवश्यकHand Sanitizer सस्तोमा र समयमै अस्पताललाई उपलब्ध गराउने विकल्पबारे १ हप्ता देखि अर्थमन्त्रालय लगायत को ध्यानाकर्षण गराइरहेका छौं ।@IshwarPokhrel यो काममा सहजीकरण गरिदिनु हुन अनुरोध छ। — Gagan Thapa (@thapagk) March 26, 2020

