Father’s Day: Embassy of Israel shares smiles with Manav Kalyan Samaj

KATHMANDU: On the occasion of Father’s Day, the Embassy of Israel in cooperation with Kathmandu Marriott Hotel, delivered delectable healthy and freshly packed vegetarian Israeli food to Manav Kalyan Samaj, today.
The Israeli Embassy also donated medical goods including hand sanitizers, sanitizer dispensers, hand wash, surgical masks and gloves to the organisation to help in the prevention of Covid-19, stated a press release issued by the embassy.
The organisation currently houses 73 persons rescued from the streets.
Expressing happiness and satisfaction to be able to contribute, Ambassador Benny Omer said, “Food can bring human beings from different countries and cultures closer to each other, and thus, contribute to a better understanding and tolerance towards each other that we all need so much.”
“Our organisation works for those groups of people, who have no one and have nothing. With an objective of bringing smiles on the faces of these mothers, fathers and children, the Embassy of Israel has provided a day meal of Israeli food on the special occasion of Father’s Day along with goods to ward off COVID-19.”
“Manav Kalyan Samaj really appreciates and is very thankful to the Embassy for its contribution during this challenging time,” said Sumitra Chaulagain, Founder Chairperson of the organisation while thanking the Israeli embassy.
The Israeli Embassy, in its statement, said that it hoped that this festive lunch, on the special occasion of Father’s Day, has succeeded in bringing smiles on the faces of little children and others living there, and made them feel valued.
Manav Kalyan Samaj is a non-government organisation working for the welfare of street children born from mothers with psycho-social disabilities, and people suffering from mental disorders. The organisation identifies these groups of abandoned people on the street, takes them in, and provides them with shelter, food, clothes, and security. Children are also given formal education by enrolling them in schools.
