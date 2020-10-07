Fifteen fatalities take nationwide death toll to 578 on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Fifteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Wednesday.

Of the fifteen people who have succumbed to the disease, five were women while ten were men.

Nepal has more than 90,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 35 million whereas the global death-toll has unfortunately crossed a million.

Details of the deceased individuals

40-year-old male, Morang

60-year-old male, Morang

45-year-old male, Kathmandu

53-year-old male, Kathmandu

64-year-old male, Kathmandu

69-year-old male, Kathmandu

46-year-old male, Lalitpur

61-year-old male, Chitwan

55-year-old male, Rupendehi

76-year-old male, Nawalparasi

50-year-old female, Siraha

72-year-old female, Rautahat

66-year-old female, Kathmandu

72-year-old female, Kathmandu

71-year-old female, Dang

On Tuesday, as many as nine fatalities were recorded after which the death tally stood at 563.

