Fifteen fatalities take nationwide death toll to 578 on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Fifteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Wednesday.
Of the fifteen people who have succumbed to the disease, five were women while ten were men.
Nepal has more than 90,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 35 million whereas the global death-toll has unfortunately crossed a million.
Details of the deceased individuals
On Tuesday, as many as nine fatalities were recorded after which the death tally stood at 563.
