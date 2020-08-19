Final tribute to Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Final rites of Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire has been carried out today. He passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 101 years.

The national poet has been cremated at Pashupati Aryaghat with state honours, this afternoon. The late poet’s sons, Indiwar and Rajiv Ghimire, lit the funeral pyre.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel paid tribute to Rashtrakavi Ghimire at his residence in Lainchaur, earlier today.

A contingent of the Nepali Army offered guard of honor to the Rashtrakavi who is also the Honorary Brigadier General of Nepali Army.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, former Minister for Defence Bhimsen Das Pradhan, high-ranking army officers, litterateurs, artists and the general public also offered final tribute to the Rashtrakavi at the Aryaghat.

Nearly two years ago, the revered senior poet had marked his centennial.

Ghimire, who made remarkable contributions in Nepali literature, was born on Asoj 7, 1976 BS (September 23, 1919) in Bahundada, Pustun of Lamjung district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook