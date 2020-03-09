Five admitted to STIDH test negative for virus infection

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 8

Five persons suspected to have been infected with coronavirus, who were admitted to the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku on Friday, have been tested negative for the disease.

“All of them have been discharged from the hospital after their laboratory reports tested negative. Three were discharged yesterday and two were discharged today,” said Dr Anup Bastola, spokesperson for the hospital.

Three of those suspected patients had returned from Australia, Japan and South Korea, while two had returned from Qatar, according to the hospital. Four persons were brought to the hospital after screening their health at Tribhuvan International Airport health desk. One had visited the hospital on his own after he had respiratory problems.

Throat swabs and blood samples of the patients were sent to National Public Health Laboratory for examination.

