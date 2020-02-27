FM Gyawali lobbies for Nepal in UNHRC

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Foreign minister expresses commitment to conclude transitional justice process

Kathmandu, February 26

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali apprised members of the diplomatic community in Geneva of Nepal’s engagement with the Human Rights Council and requested for their support to Nepal’s candidature for re-election as member of the Human Rights Council for 2021-2023 term.

Minister Gyawali made this request to diplomatic community yesterday while attending a reception hosted by Ambassador/ Permanent Representative of Nepal Mani Prasad Bhattarai.

He held interaction with the president of the HRC and members of diplomatic community in Geneva, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .

He also introduced Bandana Rana, Nepal’s candidate for the member of the CEDAW Committee for her re-election for the second term 2021-2024 and sought international community’s support. On the side-lines of the event, the minister held bilateral meeting with Special Representative for Human Rights of the European Union Eamon Gilmore.

Matters pertaining to further strengthening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fronts between Nepal and EU were discussed during the meeting.

At a separate event, Gyawali addressed the High-level Segment of the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council. He told the international community that constitution of Nepal was founded on universally recognised human rights and other principles such as inclusive multiparty democratic polity, pluralism, rule of law, and accountable government.

He also apprised the international community of Nepal’s constitutional and legal provisions of independent judiciary, press freedom, religious freedom and measures of inclusion for different sections of society.

He mentioned about the commitments and progress made by Nepal for the rights of children and rights of persons with disabilities as well as the progress made by Nepal towards gender equality and women empowerment.

Stating that Nepal presented a unique case of homegrown and successful peace process, he expressed commitment to conclude transitional justice process.

Gyawali called for the joint efforts at national, regional and international levels to protect the rights of migrant workers and combat human trafficking.

He informed the international community about Nepal’s initiative for a multi-stakeholder global dialogue forum — Sagarmatha Sambaad — to be hosted in Kathmandu in April 2020.

