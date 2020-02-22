FNJ seeks more amendments to media council, infotech bills

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 21

The Federation of Nepali Journalists has sought further amendments to the Media Council Bill and Information Technology Bill.

A meeting of the FNJ central office bearers and members in the capital reviewed the latest status of the bills yesterday, deciding to launch programmes to get the FNJ voice included in the bills. The umbrella organisation of journalists highlighted the need for additional changes in the Media Council Bill for the council’s autonomy.

The meeting chaired by FNJ acting Chair Bipul Pokhrel urged the government to sit for discussions with stakeholders concerned before proceeding ahead with the bills. Besides, the meeting has decided to draw the government’s attention towards a press statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Nepal posing a threat against editors and media houses over disseminated news, according to the FNJ. It has also urged media houses to follow media ethics and be more attentive while disseminating news on sensitive issues.

It has stressed the editorial freedom in media houses, deciding to keep going with efforts and monitoring in regard with the implementation of Working Journalists’ Act. Stating that a large number of journalists are at present without press pass, it has demanded government’s facilitation to create an easy atmosphere for renewing press pass and ensuring safety of journalists.

