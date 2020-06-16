Food Management dept to expand online service in Kathmandu valley

Kathmandu, June 15
The Food Management and Trading Company Limited is all set to expand its online service to other areas of Kathmandu valley.
The company has been supplying goods and essentials such as rice, pulses and beans to the residents of the valley without any delivery charge amid the lockdown.
The FMTCL has partnered with private company, Sastodeal, to supply goods, said FMTCL executive officer Netra Prasad Subedi. “In the first phase, the delivery was made within Ring Road.
Plans are afoot to expand the service to other areas after completing all internal procedures,” he said.
The delivery service within five kilometres from Chakrapath will start in a day or two, he said.
Sanitisers would be put for sale online in coordination with Herbs Production and Processing Company Ltd, Subedi said. In the first phase of delivery service, the FMTCL has been providing its service online amid lockdown since April 8.
A total 418 orders worth Rs 1.3 million had been placed between April 8 and June 12, said FMTCL information officer Sharmila Neupane. The FMTCL has been supplying goods through its sale counters at Thapathali, Ramshahapath, Nakkhu, Lagankhel and Suryabinayak in the valley.
Ten per cent is discounted on each purchase worth Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
One can make the order online through Khalti set up by Nepal Bank Limited and Century Bank or eSewa.
It has cooperated with Salt Trading Company Limited to sell wheat flour and iodised salt and with DDC to sell ghee. Preparations are under way to sell electric ovens, said Subedi.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has repatriated 158 Nepalis from Bangladesh today. As per the Tribhuvan International Airport, all the passengers had their PCR report due to which they will be kept at holding centres of Kathmandu today and will be sent to their respective l Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is under pressure to call the annual general meeting (AGM) and hold the election for the next executive committee. Though the FNCCI had planned to hold its AGM and election on April 10 and Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The government has decided to operate rescue flights by allowing foreign airlines to repatriate Nepalis from abroad. The COV- ID-19 Crisis Management Operations Centre has decided that Nepali embassies and missions in any country can arrange chartered flights for rescue by nego Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: Body of the youth, who died in police custody at Area Police Office based in Dhanusha's Sabaila Municipality, has apparently begun to putrefy. Shambhu Sada, a youth from Barkurwa, Sabaila Municipality-12 in Dhanusha district was apparently found hanging in the toilet of the cell at Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 14 It has been 13 years since work on the national pride project — Sikta Irrigation Project — started in Banke. However, only 61 per cent work of the project has been completed so far. Despite the government lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, constructio Read More...
Bajura, June 14 Taking advantage of the nationwide lockdown, wildlife poachers have become active in Bajura, of late. Wildlife poaching has increased in places such as Martadi, Dahakot, Manakot, Toli, Kailashmandau, Kanda, Chhatara, Rugin and Dogadi. Poachers had killed a deer in Tribeni Mu Read More...
With shift in customer behaviour, people have adopted online shopping; are ordering books, clothes and skin-care products in the latter days of lockdown KATHMANDU Reading books has very much been a part of Dinesh Karki’s lockdown routine — he reads books during his leisure time, an Read More...
Virtual tours make it possible with an aim to let people confined in their homes explore the country KATHMANDU Travelling is a way to find peace of mind and other benefits, but with travel restrictions imposed due to lockdown and COVID-19 risks, we have not been able to go anywhere. Many of us Read More...