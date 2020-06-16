Food Management dept to expand online service in Kathmandu valley

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, June 15

The Food Management and Trading Company Limited is all set to expand its online service to other areas of Kathmandu valley.

The company has been supplying goods and essentials such as rice, pulses and beans to the residents of the valley without any delivery charge amid the lockdown.

The FMTCL has partnered with private company, Sastodeal, to supply goods, said FMTCL executive officer Netra Prasad Subedi. “In the first phase, the delivery was made within Ring Road.

Plans are afoot to expand the service to other areas after completing all internal procedures,” he said.

The delivery service within five kilometres from Chakrapath will start in a day or two, he said.

Sanitisers would be put for sale online in coordination with Herbs Production and Processing Company Ltd, Subedi said. In the first phase of delivery service, the FMTCL has been providing its service online amid lockdown since April 8.

A total 418 orders worth Rs 1.3 million had been placed between April 8 and June 12, said FMTCL information officer Sharmila Neupane. The FMTCL has been supplying goods through its sale counters at Thapathali, Ramshahapath, Nakkhu, Lagankhel and Suryabinayak in the valley.

Ten per cent is discounted on each purchase worth Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

One can make the order online through Khalti set up by Nepal Bank Limited and Century Bank or eSewa.

It has cooperated with Salt Trading Company Limited to sell wheat flour and iodised salt and with DDC to sell ghee. Preparations are under way to sell electric ovens, said Subedi.

