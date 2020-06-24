Foreign Minister holds telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State, Michael R Pompeo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

During the conversation, the two leaders shared their experiences in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Gyawali appreciated the support provided by the US government to Nepal’s health sector and development aid in other sectors.

Both the leaders also expressed confidence that cooperation will continue to grow in the post-COVID-19 scenario with an enhanced level economic partnership, MoFA said.

