Gyawali summons Indian envoy

KATHMANDU: Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali summoned India’s Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday over a new road being built through Lipulekh and handed over a protest note over the road, foreign ministry spokesman Bharat Raj Poudyal said.

Gyawali conveyed Nepal’s position on boundary issues to Kwatra during a meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MoFA disseminated the news of handing over a diplomatic note to the Indian envoy in its twitter post, but did not provide other details.

MoFA had issued a press release on May 9 objecting to the inauguration of a link road from Pithoragadh to Lipulekh by India, saying Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani belonged to Nepal. — HNS/AFP

