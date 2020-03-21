Foreign ministers of Nepal, India hold phone talks

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 20

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephonic conversation with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar this afternoon.

Foreign Minister Hon. @PradeepgyawaliK had a cordial telephone conversation today with his Indian counterpart H.E. @DrSJaishankar and discussed about enhancing cooperation to fight against COVID-19 and keeping effective surveillance of border to minimize risks. @bairagi_shanker — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) March 20, 2020



During the conversation, both foreign ministers held discussion on enhancing cooperation and measures to combat the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers underscored the necessity for maintaining smooth supply of goods and medical items between the two countries.

They also discussed about having effective surveillance at the border to minimise the risk and vulnerabilities associated with COVID-19.

The MoFA thanked the Government of India for offering help to prevent the virus outbreak.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

