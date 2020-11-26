Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla landed in the capital this morning.
This is his first visit to Nepal as the Foreign Secretary.
Shringla’s two-day official visit follows a series of Indian high-level visits to Nepal made in an attempt to better the once very strained relations between the two countries following the May-border row.
Upon arriving, Shringla spoke to the media about his visit.
Thank you for a special gesture and warm welcome
Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and @PaudyalBR interact with local media on arrival in Kathmandu.
— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 26, 2020
“The visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of high level visits between the two friendly neighbours,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier.
The Foreign Secretaries of the two countries will hold bilateral meeting and discuss wide ranging areas of cooperation between Nepal and India on November 26.
Shringla is scheduled to call on the high level dignitaries of Nepal including the President, Prime Minister, and the Foreign Affairs Minister, today.
He will also hand over Covid-19 related support to the Government of Nepal.
Chief of Indian foreign intelligence agency RAW Samant Goyal and Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane had visited Nepal prior to Shringla in a bid to what seemed like mending fences.
The Indian foreign secretary will return home on Friday, November 27.
