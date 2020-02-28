Former Communication Minister Baskota goes to court

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota has filed a case at Kathmandu District Court, citing false accusations and defamation, in connection with the infamous commission controversy.

Baskota filed the case at the District Court on Friday through his representatives in an attempt to clear his name.

Taking to twitter, he said, “I would like to inform all that I have filed a case today at the District Court, Kathmandu, through my representatives, seeking justice against the fall accusations and defamation laid upon me. Thank you.”

म विरुद्ध लगाइएको झुट्टा लाञ्छना र गालिबेइज्ज्तीको विरूद्धमा मैले आज आफ्ना प्रतिनिधिमार्फत जिल्ला अदालत, काठमाडौंमा न्याय माग गदै मुद्दा दायर गरेको जानकारी सबैमा गराउँदछु । धन्यवाद । — Gokul Prasad Baskota (@GokulPBaskota) February 28, 2020

The former communication minister referred to the controversy he fell into after an audio tape was made public where he is heard bargaining for commission in the government’s security printing press procurement deal.

In the audio, Minister Baskota is heard talking about a commission of Rs 700 million with an agent. The minister is also heard using abusive language to address employee/s of the project. The person who is in conversation with Minister Baskota is known to be the Nepali agent of the Swiss equipment supplier, Bijay Prakash Mishra. The two are heard discussing the “track” that would produce higher gain.

Baskota resigned from his post on February 20 on “moral grounds” after the release of the audio clip.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli defended Baskota on Thursday saying that there was no concrete evidence that could be held against the former government spokesperson.

