KATHMANDU: Former Minister of Finance Yubaraj Khatiwada has been appointed the Chief Economic Advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The cabinet meeting held on Monday approved Khatiwada’s name as the PM’s advisor, government’s interim spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali informed the media today.

The former minister will enjoy the perks and privileges as granted to other ministers in the cabinet.

Khatiwada had resigned from his post on September 4 following the expiry of his six-month tenure. He was reappointed as the Finance Minister by PM Oli in March after the end of Khatiwada’s two-year term as a member of the National Assembly.

In order to continue his term, Khatiwada’s nomination to the NA within these six months was essential, which couldn’t be fulfilled due to factional power dynamics within the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

