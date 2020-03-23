Former Foreign Minister Pandey appointed new ambassador to China

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 23

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously confirmed former Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Bahadur Pandey for Nepal’s Ambassador to China.

There was no complaint lodged against Pandey at the parliamentary panel. A few days ago, the Cabinet decided to nominate Pandey as Nepal’s envoy to the northern neighbour.

Cabinet’s nomination followed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s decision to recall Nepal’s current ambassador to China Lila Mani Paudel.

Oli-led government had recommended Pandey as Nepal’s envoy to China in 2016 also but he was among the 14 nominees whose nominations were withdrawn subsequently by Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government.

Dahal-led government had decided to cancel 14 political nominees for ambassadorial positions at a time when the Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee was holding the hearings of the nominees.

