Former municipality CAO booked for amassing disproportionate assets

Kathmandu, May 20
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a charge-sheet at the Special Court against Rishiram Aryal, former chief administrative officer of Kathmandu-based Tokha Municipality, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth around Rs 178.3 million.
Aryal, who recently retired as CAO of the municipality, had also served as secretary of then village development committees of Syangja and Kathmandu. He had joined civil service on 16 July 1982 as a VDC secretary (non-gazetted second class officer) in Synagja and was promoted to the post of under-secretary before retirement.
According to the CIAA, Aryal accumulated illegal assets worth Rs 178.3 million until the fiscal 2018-19, but failed to disclose and establish the sources of his wealth. “Of the total assets worth Rs 266 million owned by Aryal, his wife Laxmi Devi and sons Sushil and Sunil, he could not produce supporting evidences for around Rs 178.3 million,” said Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson.
The disproportionate amount was invested in land, house, vehicle, shares, children’s study and banks and financial institutions. The anti-graft body has also listed his wife and sons as defendants in the charge-sheet under the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002 for recovery of the amount in question.
The CIAA has sought recovery of Rs 178.3 million, along with an equivalent fine and jail sentence for Aryal as per Section 20 of the act.
Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found
Kathmandu
Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.
That’s if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.
Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.
KATHMANDU: One person was killed and seven other sustained injuries after a jeep they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell some 200 metres down at Pekhu in Waling Municipality-14 in Syanja district, on Sunday.
According to Inspector Chin Kapor Gurung at Waling Police Office, Sanu Khand Thakuri of Waling Municipality-14 lost her life in the accident.
The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the local Waling Primary Health Centre, however, two of them have been referred to the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital, added Gurung.
The ill-fated jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5416) was heading to Waling from Thana in the district this morning.
The rough mountain terrain road compounded with rain made the road slippery to cause the accident, according to Gurung.
BEIJING: China invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six cabinet colleagues to its “new Silk Road” summit this month, even offering to rename a flagship Pakistani project running through disputed territory to persuade them to attend, a top official in Modi’s ruling group and diplomats said.
KATHMANDU: The government on Sunday has endorsed its policy and programme for fiscal year 2017/18 as RSS reported.
A Cabinet meeting held this morning at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar also decided to present the policies and programmes before President Bidya Devi Bhandari later this evening for final approval.
KATHMANDU: An Indian climber has gone out of contact on Mt Everest since yesterday, according to the expedition organiser.
Chhewang Sherpa, Managing Director at Arun Treks, said that Ravi Kumar, a climber from Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, India, has gone out of contact from the balcony area after he was descending to lower camps after successfully standing atop the world’s highest peak at 1:28 pm on Saturday.
RIYADH: Ignoring President Donald Ignoring President Donald Trump’s past admonition, US first lady Melania Trump did not cover her head Saturday when they arrived in Saudi Arabia on the opening leg of his first international tour since taking office.
Two years ago, then-citizen Trump criticized then-first lady Michelle Obama’s decision to go bare-headed on a January 2015 visit with her husband.
