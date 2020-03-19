Former PM Bhattarai admitted to hospital

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former Prime Minister and Co-chair of Samajwadi Party, Baburam Bhattarai, was admitted to hospital this morning fuelling rumours concerning his health.

Bishwadeep Pandey, press advisor to the former PM, said that Bhattarai has been admitted to Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre and that it was just a backache that caused him to feel unwell.

Pandey added that Bhattarai is feeling better now and would be discharged from the hospital by this evening.

Meanwhile, Bhattarai changed his twitter name to ‘Niyamit Haat Dhoyoun’ / Wash your hands!

In a tweet, he informed his followers, “To raise awareness about COVID 2019 virus, I have changed my twitter name as – नियमित हात धोऔं / Wash your hands! Let’s all come together to prevent the deadly virus from spreading and harming more lives.

To raise awareness about COVID 2019 virus, I have changed my twitter name as – नियमित हात धोऔं / Wash your hands ! ). Let’s all come together to prevent the deadly virus from spreading and harming more lives. — नियमित हात धोऔं / Wash your hands ! (@brb1954) March 18, 2020

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook