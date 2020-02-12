Former secy’s wife, servant ‘died of strangulation’

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 11

Former secretary Arjun Karki’s wife Muna Adhikari Karki, 49, who was found dead yesterday at her residence in Sanepa, Lalitpur, had died of strangulation.

A high-level forensic medical source told THT that Muna died of strangulation before her head was smashed against a hard surface or was struck with a blunt object.

Bijay Chaudhary, the domestic help and the alleged perpetrator, who was also found dead inside the same house, with a green plastic rope tied around his neck and the other half tied to the indoor balcony railing on the first floor, also died of strangulation, the forensic medical examiner said.

The formal post-mortem report is, however, likely to be made public after a few more days. Normally, a forensic doctor verbally informs the family of the deceased about the cause of death before they performed the last rites.

Preliminary investigation of police had indicated that Muna probably died because of injuries to her head.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Tamang at Metropolitan Police Range, Jawalakhel, said though the domestic help’s hand in Muna’s murder was apparent, police were probing the motive.

Police have so far interrogated three persons allegedly present in the house before the crime took place. Dipendra Dangol (driver), 38, was back in the house after dropping the victim’s 11-year-old son in Satdobato-based Ullens School; Mina Bogati, 40, had gone to the house for cleaning and gardening purpose; and plumber Ramesh Karki, 36, was in the house for maintaining pipelines. Plumber Karki and cleaner Bogati had reached the house after Arjun Karki left for Pashupatinath temple to offer prayers.

The grieving family is preparing to perform the last rites of Muna after her two daughters return home from abroad. One of the daughters is in the US, while the other is in the UK. Chaudhary’s father will arrive in Kathmandu from his home district of Dang tomorrow. Chaudhary had been working as domestic help in the house for the last 10 years.

A version of this article appears in print on February 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

