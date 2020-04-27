Former Secretary Upadhyaya released on bail

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former Secretary of the Government of Nepal Bhim Upadhyaya has been released today, on bail.

Upadhyaya was released on order of the Kathmandu District Court after posting a bail of Rs 25,000, the Court’s Shrestedar Anand Prasad Shrestha informed.

Kathmandu District Government Attorney’s Office on Sunday had filed a chargesheet at the District Court against former secretary of the Government of Nepal Bhim Upadhyay on the charge of misusing social media for character assassination and defaming the government, as well as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The cyber bureau of Nepal Police had arrested Upadhyaya for allegedly committing a slew of cybercrimes on April 23.

