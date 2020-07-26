THT Online

KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection.

Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laboratory for confirmation of the disease.

Central Police Spokesperson DIGP Niraj Bahadur Shahi said that those suspected of having been infected are currently posted at the headquarters and are awaiting the report.

“We have initiated contact tracing of the persons concerned”, informed Shahi.

