Four CoVID-19 suspected patients test negative, one awaits report

Sabitri Dhakal/ THT Online

KATHMANDU: The reports of throat swab and blood samples collected from four suspected COVID-19 patients have tested negative. The samples were sent to the National Public Health Laboratory for tests.

On March 1, four patients who showed symptoms of the infection were admitted to the isolation ward of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku.

One more person suspected of having contracted the virus was admitted to the hospital on Monday. The report of the patient who was admitted Monday will be available tomorrow as it was collected at a later date.

All the patients admitted at the isolation ward had respiratory problems along with other symptoms, Anup Bastola, spokesperson for the hospital told THT’s Sabitri Dhakal. Of the four patients who’ve been cleared of suspicion, one has tested positive for Influenza. All four are getting discharged from the hospital today.

The patients include four Nepalis who had recently returned from South Korea and a Chinese national from Beijing. One of the Korea returnees was employed in Daegu, the heart of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea. The said patient, however, tested negative and is returning home today.

