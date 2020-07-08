Four more Nepal Airlines employees diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Four more employees of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday.

In the last two days, six employees of the national flag carrier have been detected with COVID-19. Among those infected are one pilot and five cabin crew members, according to spokesperson of NAC, Archana Khadka.

Two crew members were confirmed to have contracted the infection on Tuesday while four others including a pilot and three cabin crew members have tested positive today.

Preparations are underway to transport the patients to the Unified COVID-19 Hospital, Balambu, for treatment. Seven other employees of the airlines, who had earlier tested positive for the contraction, are undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, NAC staffers have been quarantined at Soaltee Crowne Plaza, following confirmed cases of infection among the employees.

With the recent additions, 13 NAC staffers have contracted the infection.

