Freedom of Expression is the oxygen of social life: PM Oli

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the role played by the media fraternity in the movement for democracy has been remarkable. He further stated that freedom of expression is the oxygen of social life and that the government would aide journalists in protecting their professional interests.

The Prime Minister also lauded journalists, media persons for their constant efforts in delivering news despite hardships during the nationwide lockdown.

Extending a congratulatory message to Gorkhapatra National Daily on entering its 120th year, the PM stated that the government has unflinching commitment and respect to press freedom. “The government is moving ahead in development and construction works, prioritising human rights concerns and the promotion of peace and stability by ensuring social justice and equality, the press freedom, democracy and protection of nationalism.”

However, PM Oli was quick to mention that he tendency of misusing the press freedom and the freedom of expression has been increasing in society in the context of the full press freedom being guaranteed in the very preamble of the constitution itself. “First of all, the journalists and media people themselves should be alert to prevent the dissemination of baseless materials from the traditional and new electronic mass media to the social media.”

Recently, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in his May Day speech had criticised ‘some’ media and social networking sites for inviting instability through dissemination of content against the course of recent achievements. He had also stated that that the government and NCP (NCP) cadres would not tolerate any attempts that would create disturbances driven by petty interests.

Gorakhapatra, the country’s first national vernacular newspaper, was established on this day in 1958 BS (1901 AD). The government had decided to celebrate the Gorakhapatra’s anniversary as the National Journalism Day five years ago.

