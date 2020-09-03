Nepal | September 03, 2020

Published: September 03, 2020 4:14 pm On: Kathmandu
Naresh Shrestha
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMPER 2

A clash ensued between police and locals at Pulchok as the latter started Machhindranath Jatra by pulling the chariot defying prohibitory orders on Thursday.

The Machhindranath Jatra or the Bunga Dyaḥ Jatra that was due to take place in April has been deferred this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The chariot has been standing stranded at Pulchok for months now. It is believed that the chariot must be taken to Bungmati before the Malamas which will begin at around mid-Spetember in 2020.

Photos taken by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times

