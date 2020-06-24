Gang of seven held for misusing social media to swindle people out of money

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: At least seven persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in swindling high profile civil servants, civilians out of four million rupees by misusing social media — Viber, Imo, WhatsApp — in the pretext of lottery.

Issuing a press release, the Metropolitan Crime Division (MCD) said, seven persons, presumably members of the fraud racket,were arrested from assorted locations in Kathmandu valley, today.

Police identified the arrestees as Pukar Barma, 24, of Jhapa district, Navin Bhandari, 22, of Kavre district, Aakash Agrawal, 19, of Rautahat district, MD Sarfaraz, 22, of Bihar state in India, Ash Agrwal, 18, of Rautahat, Krishna Prasad Sah, 30, and Sunil Sah, 20, both hailing from Parsa district.

After a preliminary investigation, MCD revealed that few persons targeted by the racket have lost their homes after keeping their properties as collateral, in the hopes of winning the lottery.

Police further said, Indian connections were also found in this scam being operated in Nepal. So far, the group have already carried out fraud worth millions of rupees.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

