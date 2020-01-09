Give priority to tourists, health ministry tells hospitals

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 8

The Ministry of Health and Population has made a few plans to address health issues of tourists visiting the country this year.

The ministry has decided to direct all the hospitals and health centres to accord special preference for the tourists visiting hospitals this year, while providing regular and emergency health services.

It has decided to make details of health institutions providing services across the country available for Tourism and Civil Aviation Ministry and also update the details in various web portals.

The health ministry has decided to give directives to the national and provincial emergency operation centres to stay alert and make health services easier for the tourists visiting the country. It has also decided to run a yoga centre in Gandaki Province targeting the tourists. The ministry has decided to make available health related audio-visual materials for tourists, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

The ministry has decided to make services provided at the health desk of Tribhuvan International Airport effective and also co-ordinate with the health desks run by Norvic International Hospital and Kathmandu Medical College.

“Though we have decided about tourist-oriented health services, we are still working on the process of implementation,” said Mahendra Shrestha, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population.

Three medical staffers have been appointed at the health desk set up at Tribhuvan International Airport. “We are expecting the staffers to join their duties soon,” said Dr Bibek Kumar Lal, director at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division.

