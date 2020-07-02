Government recommends prorogation of ongoing parliament session

KATHMANDU: The Cabinet meeting has decided to suspend the budget session of the parliament, today.
As per the decision, the government will take the recommendation to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the ending of the budget session from 5:00 pm today evening itself, for approval.
It has been learnt that the budget session is to be ended owing to increasing transmission of COVID-19 and completion of the parliament’s work on the session.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, prior to the Cabinet meeting, had met with President Bhandari today morning.
