KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11
The Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs has demanded that the government allow small vehicles to operate within Kathmandu valley.
The district administration offices of Kathmandu valley has allowed public vehicles with a capacity of more than 16 passengers to operate.
“Small vehicle entrepreneurs have been affected as badly as daily wage workers. They should be allowed to operate their vehicles,” said Yogendra Nath Karmacharya, president of FNNTE.
The federation had even submitted a memo to the DAO, Kathmandu, demanding resumption of operation of small vehicles with less than 16 seats.
“In the transportation sector, micro bus and tempo drivers have been hit the hardest due to the pandemic as most of them are self-employed. We have to think of small entrepreneurs as well. They live hand to mouth,” he said.
Moreover, there is higher demand for small vehicles on inner roads of the valley, he added.
“Transmission of coronavirus can be prevented in small vehicles also if health safety protocols are followed,” Karmacharya said.
As per statistics of the Department of Transport Management, almost 1.5 million people are employed in domestic transportation industry. While transport entrepreneurs claimed they had incurred losses of billions of rupees, the official data on loss has not been calculated yet.
More than 80 per cent of the investment in the sector is financed through banks and financial institutions. “As public transportation service has been completely halted, transport entrepreneurs are unable to clear their instalments.
Small vehicle owners have been affected even more,” he added.
Along with FNNTE, Nepal Transportation Workers’ Associations, All Nepal Transport Workers Union and Free Nepal Transport Workers Union submitted a joint request letter today to Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Nemwang.
In the request letter, entrepreneurs have stated that either the government should allow them to ply vehicles or they themselves will begin all long-haul and short-haul public vehicle services from September 16.
They have also requested the government to monitor private vehicles ferrying passengers, said Ramchandra Karki, president of ANTWU.
The Research Centre for Applied Science and Technology (RECAST), located on the premises of Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, carries out research in science and technology. Since its establishment in 1977, the institution has published numerous research papers and journals. In recent days, while t Read More...
BARA: The Armed Police Force (APF) patrol team seized two illegal muzzle-loaders from a nearby jungle area in Nijgadh Municipality-10 of Bara district, on Thursday. APF Superintendent of Police (SP) Robin Raj Karnajit said the poachers might might have left the home-made weapons after noticin Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11 The authorities of three districts in Kathmandu valley recently decided to ease the prohibitory orders that has been issued for two weeks to control the increasing spread of the pandemic in the valley. Seen in pictures are the vehicles that were allowed to play the road Read More...
BAGLUNG, SEPTEMBER 10 Flood victims at Bobang of ward 9 of Dhorpatan Municipality in the district are struggling to pay debts borrowed to run their businesses. On September 2, a flooded Bhujikhola gushed into settlements near the river banks wherein over a dozen people were killed and more tha Read More...
KATHMANDU: The ongoing construction of physical infrastructures of Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport, a national pride project, has almost been completed. The construction work at the airport has witnessed 92 per cent physical progress and 63 per cent financial progress. The re Read More...
GRIDLEY, CALIFORNIA: A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state's deadliest blaze of the year with 10 people confirmed dead — and the toll could climb as searchers look for 16 missing people. The North Complex fire that exploded in wind-driven flames ea Read More...
LONDON: Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series "The Avengers" to fantasy juggernaut "Game of Thrones," has died. She was 82. Rigg's agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stirling said Read More...
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Envisioned as a journey through his six-decade career, it's the first of its kind in North America and will have over 30 Read More...