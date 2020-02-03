Government urged to take precautionary measures against coronavirus

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 2

In a session of the National Assembly today, the Upper House members sought the guarantee on the implementation of citizens’ right to basic health care services ensured by the constitution.

They said the government should take precautionary measures against the deadly coronavirus. The novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan of Hubei Province in China has posed global health threat. Speaking at the zero hour of the session, Nepali Congress lawmaker Radheshyam Adhikari said citizens were not able to get the medicines announced by the government to be provided for free. “People’s easy access to health and education should be ensured, but the situation is that discrimination exists in the name of public and private services,” he added.

Another member from the same party, Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi, sought the government’s attention to control and prevent the virus. Nepal Communist Party’s (NCP) Dr Bimala Rai urged the government to take seriously the death of eight Indian tourists due to suffocation caused by the use of a gas heater in Daman-based resort and pay heed to the physical safety of the people. Rastriya Janata Party’s Brikhesh Chandra Lal asked the government to address border and nationality issues.

NCP’s Meena Budha expressed concern about the shortage of English teachers in rural community schools. Federal Socialist Forum, Nepal’s Pramila Kumari asked the government to bring the Citizenship Bill while NCP’s Sher Bahadur Kunwar called for elimination of chhaupadi practice in the mid-and far-west Nepal.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook