Govt warns against willful collection of donations

Kathmandu, March 30

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that any agency, organisation, association or person wishing to provide assistance to vulnerable groups affected by the nationwide lockdown should contact and coordinate with the local level concerned.

A meeting presided over by Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa decided to direct the local governments to accept relief materials through the ward level committee if they meet the standards set by the local level. “If a local level accepts any relief materials through the committee, the details thereof shall be sent to the district administration office concerned,” read a press release issued by the home ministry today.

The ministry has also warned against collection and distribution of donation under the pretext of supporting the daily wagers, homeless and vulnerable groups amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This decision comes after increasing complaints about possible misuse and unfair distribution of relief and willful opening of bank accounts to collect funds.“The government is committed to reaching genuine victims and distributing relief in a justifiable manner by fully utilizing the funds collected from donors,” read the release.

The MoHA said the government had opened accounts in commercial banks to collect funds from organisations and individuals, and to distribute relief to needy people. It warned of action against anyone involved in collecting and causing to collect donations contrary to the government order.

“We are in need of support from donors and the ban on organizations and individuals to collect relief on their own does not mean that the government has refused their donation. It is just meant to streamline, collect and distribute funds through one-door system to make it more systematic and to check irregularities,” it said.

The MoHA also urged the local government to avoid duplication in distribution of relief materials. “The ward level committee will prepare two types of packages for family of four and above, and distribute them accordingly, ensuring that they don’t go to the wrong hands,” it said.

Food stores, dealers and retailers have been told to make combo package of minimum daily essentials and sell them to consumers. Likewise, a committee led by the concerned ward chair will be formed for easy supply of daily essentials. Such a committee will also comprise local police officials. The ward level committee will collect data of persons or groups who are not able to meet their daily basic needs in the present situation.

