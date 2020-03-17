Govt briefs diplomats on preparedness against virus

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Bhaktapur, March 16

The government has expressed commitment to extend all necessary support to the diplomatic community to protect their staffers and family members living in Nepal from possible coronavirus infection.

This includes the staffers of UN agencies, development partners and other foreign entities working in Nepal and their family members.

Briefing the diplomatic community and development partners in Kathmandu today on preparedness against coronavirus and its possible socio-economic impacts on Nepal, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi said there was no problem in providing health security to the international community.

On the occasion, Foreign Secretary Bairagi said, “Their safety and security is our utmost priority. In keeping with the provisions of relevant international instruments and the established practices, I would like to assure you all that the life, property and dignity of the diplomatic community and international staffers will be protected in all circumstances, including in the time of emergency. We appreciate your understanding and continued cooperation in this regard. “ Similarly, high-level officials of the health and population ministry, finance ministry, home ministry and culture, tourism and civil aviation ministry informed the diplomatic community and development partners about various issues, including hospitals, emergency services, awareness, hygiene, health workers and training, equipment, impacts of coronavirus on the economy, visa, travel permission and health tests at all points of entry in Nepal.

Present on the occasion were ambassadors of Australia, France, Germany, Egypt, North Korea, representatives from the European Union, secretary-general of SAARC, country director of the World Bank and representatives of other diplomatic missions.

