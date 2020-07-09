KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow the operation of public vehicles within respective districts and inside Kathmandu Valley.
Amid the wide-spread protest from the public transport operators against government for not letting them operate vehicles, the cabinet meeting held today has decided to allow transport operators to resume public transportation in short route across the country.
Government Spokesperson Yubaraj Khatiwada announced the decision taken by the Council of Ministers. He further said that outside the valley, public transportation will be allowed to operate within the districts, where as no decision has been taken for the operation of long routes, yet.
However, public vehicles will not be allowed to move from one district to another, except within the three districts of Kathmandu Valley.
Private vehicles will continue to operate on the odd-even modality.
Likewise, taxis will be allowed to ply inside respective districts and within Kathmandu Valley. Apart from the driver, two passengers (and a child below five years if of the same family) will only be allowed in the taxis.
Minister Khatiwada stated that public vehicles can only carry passengers maximum upto 50 percent of their seat capacity and not more.
They will have to comply with safety norms, including physical spacing on the seats; use of masks, vizers and gloves by the driver and driver’s assistant; installation of sanitiser dispensers; and disinfection of vehicles once a day.
KATHMANDU: India's challenges with the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues with the confirmation of more than 22,000 cases on Wednesday. According to the Union Health Ministry of India, in the last 24 hours, as many as 22,752 positive cases of the respiratory infection have been detected country Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 95 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Wednesday. According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the Read More...
ABUJA: Seven people were killed in an explosion at the Gbetiokun oil field in southern Nigeria’s Niger Delta region during the installation of a ladder on a platform, the state oil company said on Wednesday. Accidents and pipeline attacks in the Niger Delta are common in Nigeria, cutting into t Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: After a 117-day absence, international cricket returned in familiar fashion on Wednesday as rain delayed the first test between England and West Indies before the hosts lost Dom Sibley for 0 then reached 35-1 as bad light brought an early tea. Much else about the occasion felt Read More...
MANCHESTER: David Silva scored one goal and made two more as Manchester City put on a passing masterclass to overwhelm Newcastle United with a 5-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday. Having announced that he will leave the club at the end of this season after a 10-year spell, the 34- Read More...
BRIGHTON: Mohamed Salah scored twice as champions Liverpool moved on to 92 points with a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday. The victory kept Liverpool on target to secure a record Premier League points tally, with Juergen Klopp's side needing nine from Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 8 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said protection of the most vulnerable, including migrant workers and those in informal sectors, and provision of adequate social security and health care was the key to minimise the impact of COVID-19. Addressing virtual ‘Global Summit on COVID Read More...
Barca beat Espanyol 1-0 in city derby Suarez won the match with his 195th goal for the club Espanyol were relegated after 26 years in La Liga BARCELONA: Barcelona kept up their pursuit of leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga title race by beating city rivals Espanyol 1-0 at home Read More...