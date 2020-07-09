THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow the operation of public vehicles within respective districts and inside Kathmandu Valley.

Amid the wide-spread protest from the public transport operators against government for not letting them operate vehicles, the cabinet meeting held today has decided to allow transport operators to resume public transportation in short route across the country.

Government Spokesperson Yubaraj Khatiwada announced the decision taken by the Council of Ministers. He further said that outside the valley, public transportation will be allowed to operate within the districts, where as no decision has been taken for the operation of long routes, yet.

However, public vehicles will not be allowed to move from one district to another, except within the three districts of Kathmandu Valley.

Private vehicles will continue to operate on the odd-even modality.

Likewise, taxis will be allowed to ply inside respective districts and within Kathmandu Valley. Apart from the driver, two passengers (and a child below five years if of the same family) will only be allowed in the taxis.

Minister Khatiwada stated that public vehicles can only carry passengers maximum upto 50 percent of their seat capacity and not more.

They will have to comply with safety norms, including physical spacing on the seats; use of masks, vizers and gloves by the driver and driver’s assistant; installation of sanitiser dispensers; and disinfection of vehicles once a day.

