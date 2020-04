THT Online

KATHMANDU: As per the Infectious Disease Act, 1964 (Article-2), the government today issued a directive for compensation with outstanding salary and bonus for public service employees, who were asked to stay on leave after March 22, in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Issuing a notice today, the government also directed all the public offices, agencies and industries to incorporate the ‘leave’ period as public holidays.

