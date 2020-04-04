Govt moving ahead following experts’ advice: Minister Dhakal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu: Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal said the government, currently, is moving ahead following the suggestions of the experts to combat the possible outbreak of COVID-19.

In an interaction with experts today, Dhakal said the Ministry was carrying out activities following the advice of public health experts. He also praised the front-line health workers and doctors in this critical hour.

Minister Dhakal held discussions with various organisations of South-East Asian countries on Thursday regarding the situation of the pandemic.

Minister has ordered compulsory quarantine of those returning from abroad. Chair of Nepal Medical Council Dr Bhagwan Koirala said that all should be alert and follow restrictions imposed to prevent the deadly situation of the coronavirus.

He added that the rate of lab tests should be intensified to at least 1,000 per day. Secretary at the Ministry, Yadav Koirala, Prof Dr Sharad Onta, Dr Dipendra Raman Singh, Dr Pradeep Baidya, Dr Kedar Baral among other experts were present during the interaction.

