Govt registers Constitution amendment proposal at Parliament Secretariat

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Nepal, has registered a constitution amendment bill in the Parliament Secretariat to amend the constitution to incorporate the newly issued political, administrative map of the country.

Nepal’s map will now be revised through the constitution amendment bill.

The Cabinet meeting held today at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar decided to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to include the land encroached by India on Nepal’s political map.

Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiv Maya Tumbahangphe said that the government wanted the constitution to be amended through fast track process.

The government on Wednesday had issued Nepal’s new political and administrative map depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas as Nepal’s territory.

However, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs objected to the issuance of the map by Nepal, saying the map included Indian territory and such ‘artificial enlargement of territorial claims would not be accepted by India.

Diplomatic issues aside, the Indian media has taken it upon itself to bend the narrative of the matter by inserting unsupported claims in their reporys. Social networking sites users on both sides of the border have, too, been relentlessly debating the matter rather voraciously across various platforms.

