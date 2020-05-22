Govt registers Constitution amendment proposal at Parliament Secretariat

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Nepal, has registered a constitution amendment bill in the Parliament Secretariat to amend the constitution to incorporate the newly issued political, administrative map of the country.
Nepal’s map will now be revised through the constitution amendment bill.
The Cabinet meeting held today at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar decided to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to include the land encroached by India on Nepal’s political map.
Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiv Maya Tumbahangphe said that the government wanted the constitution to be amended through fast track process.
The government on Wednesday had issued Nepal’s new political and administrative map depicting Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani areas as Nepal’s territory.
However, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs objected to the issuance of the map by Nepal, saying the map included Indian territory and such ‘artificial enlargement of territorial claims would not be accepted by India.
Diplomatic issues aside, the Indian media has taken it upon itself to bend the narrative of the matter by inserting unsupported claims in their reporys. Social networking sites users on both sides of the border have, too, been relentlessly debating the matter rather voraciously across various platforms.
The government has proposed the World Bank to lead investment in the peaking run-of-the-river 1,061 megawatt Upper Arun Hydropower Project, located in the Sankhuwasabha district.
In a virtual meeting held today, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun made the proposal to Faris H Hadad-Zervos, the World Bank’s country manager for Nepal, stating that the construction of Upper Arun Hydropower Project has been accorded high priority in the policies and programmes of the government for upcoming fiscal year 2020-21.Read More...
The World Bank Group (WBG) has announced its emergency operations to fight COVID-19 (coronavirus) have reached 100 developing countries — home to 70 per cent of the world’s population.
Since March, the group has rapidly delivered record levels of support in order to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, reinforce health systems, maintain the private sector, and bolster economic recovery. This assistance, the largest and fastest crisis response in the WBG’s history, marks a milestone in implementing the group’s pledge to make available $160 billion in grants and financial support over a 15-month period to help developing countries respond to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 and the economic shutdown in advanced countries, as per a media release.Read More...
Lockdown. Mostly silence and stillness outside. But it is a different story inside the homes. From the whirring of fans to the vrooming of vacuum cleaners, or the humming of refrigerators to the wheezing of hairdryers, there is no lockdown for our electric appliances.
Technician Sujeet Regmi, also co-founder of Sajilo Marmat Sewa noted, “The use of different electrical and electronic appliances — from bathroom to kitchen — is higher when we stay at home. So, if anything breaks down now, the household will face trouble in their daily life.”Read More...
With an acceptance offer from a renowned American research university, Chandra Limbu was by now supposed to be in the States pursuing her PhD in Biomedical Engineering. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has halted her plans albeit temporarily as uncertainty surrounds her study abroad dream.
Like her, Nepali students who have got their offers from American universities, are now deferring since the US is now the most affected country in COVID-19 pandemic.Read More...
Latin America has overtaken the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily coronavirus cases globally, representing a new phase in the virus’ spread.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.Read More...
A 27-year-old man from Rupandehi and eight men from Jhapa, their ages ranging from 17-55 years, have been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Of the total infected, 383 are males and 70 are females.Read More...
The Ministry confirmed that a 41-year-old male undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Crimson Hospital at Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district passed away today morning. He had tested positive for COVID-19.
Nine new cases of coronavirus-infection have been recorded, in addition to the 17 cases reported earlier today. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 453.Read More...
During the lockdown, I have been doing some interesting and creative activities to overcome my boredom. I am meeting my old friends through online. I have not met them since we shifted to Kathmandu. We have long group chat, talk about our present and remember our past childhood days. These meetings have made me feel exhilarated and nostalgic. I also take some time to talk with my relatives. They are happy to talk with me and I am happy as well.
I am learning to cook and paint. Both the activities are of great interest to me and this lockdown has been a good time for me to be involved in these activities. I am always eager of learning quizzes. I spend most of the time on it. The most interesting part of it is to quiz with my sister and see her brainstorming. I practice photography as well during these days. I am also reading some books especially the series of Tyas Bakhat ko Nepal from part 1 to part 5. This book series is a short documentation of Nepal during the Rana regime along with the Nepali society at that time.Read More...