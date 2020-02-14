Govt seeks clarification from absentee officials

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

“Officials remained absent without getting their leaves sanctioned”

Kathmandu, February 13

The government has decided to seek clarification from three senior health officials for remaining absent from office without getting their leaves sanctioned.

Speaking at a press conference organised in Singha Durbar to announce the decisions of February 10 and 11 meetings of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota said the senior health officials would be asked to clarify through secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, in accordance with Nepal Health Service Act-1997.

Absentee health officials included ENT surgeon Dr Dhundiraj Paudel, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rajendra Sanjel Chhetri and physician Dr Bishnu Prasad Paudel.

The Cabinet decided to appoint Bharati Bhetwal of Kavre as member of the Nepal Nursing Council for a-fouryear term. Dr Jageshwor Gautam, Dr RP Bichha, Bhaktiman Subba Sambahamphe and Pemba Lama have been appointed members of National Academy of Medical Sciences.

In yet another decision, the Cabinet approved the Children (Second Amendment) Rules-2020, and gave a nod to submit the amendments on Standard Measurement and Weight Bill-1968 and Nepal Accreditation Bill-2020, to the House of Representatives.

The government granted permission to the Ministry of Finance to formulate Credit Information Bill.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation also got prior approval to formulate Nepal Civil Aviation Bill, said Minister Baskota. He said the Cabinet decided to allow Cruise Project to use one hectare national forest area situated in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-16 of Chitwan for construction of a port to operate cruise ship in the Narayani River.

Burtibang-Pahundiamarai-Tamghas-Gorusinge 132kV Transmission Line Project has been authorised to use 47.66 hectare community forest land in Arghakhanchi for Right of Way and construction of towers.

The Cabinet also decided to grant temporary permission to Thapathali-based Institute of Engineering to introduce new programmes, BE Automobile (48 seats), and Bachelor of Architecture (48 seats). Total Rs 283,584 was released for medical treatment of Gambhir Saud, Mohan Saud, Ram Bahadur Saud and Nara Bahadur Saud of Mellekh Rural Municipality-5, Achham, who were injured in a clash that erupted during the recent by-elections.

The government has granted permission to Nepali Army to fell trees in the buffer zone of Banke National Park to construct a composite logistic base in Kohalpur Municipality-2.

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

