Govt to celebrate Democracy Day for three days

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 14

The government has decided to celebrate the 70th National Democracy Day by organising various programmes for three days (February 19-21).

The country will be celebrating the National Democracy Day with fanfare by organising various programmes. Rally, sports events, symposiums and cultural programmes will be held across the country, while illuminating public buildings as part of the celebration.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a 29-member National Democracy Day Celebration Main Organising Committee led by the prime minister has been formed to manage programmes throughout the country. Three sub-committees have been constituted for publicity and podium decoration.

On February 19, Kathmandu Metropolitan City and all municipalities of Kathmandu valley will conduct cleanliness campaign, appeal to the public through media to celebrate of the democracy day with fanfare and organise talks programme on Radio Nepal.

The main day will mark special function at Nepali Army Pavilion, Tundikhel at 9:00am on February 20. February 20 is remembered for advent of democracy and abolition of 104 years of autocratic Rana regime. Nepal’s journey of development and people’s awareness on democracy is said to have started from 19 February 1951.

A schedule of functions released by the MoHA said president, vice president, prime minister, chief justice, speaker of the House of Representatives, chairperson of the National Assembly, former prime ministers, ministers, lawmakers and chiefs of constitutional bodies and security agencies will attend the function. On the occasion, NA will held a special parade and shower flowers from a helicopter.

A version of this article appears in print on February 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

