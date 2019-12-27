Govt to designate watchdog for money laundering

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 26

The government has decided to designate a regulatory body for prevention of money laundering through financial institutions and due to oversight of non-financial business and professionals.

Speaking at a press conference organised in Singha Durbar today to disclose the 23 December meeting of the Council of Ministers, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota, who is also the government spokesperson said it would come into force upon publication of a notice in the Nepal Gazette. The Cabinet has approved the Public Procurement (Ninth Amendment Rules)-2019.

Minister Baskota said the government would also prescribe an agency and pattern for the implementation of Small-scale Development Project agreed by Nepal and India. A five-member talks team led by joint secretary of International Economic Cooperation Division at the Ministry of Finance has been formed to hold dialogues with Accredited Entity of FAO to receive USD 39.3 million in grant assistance to be provided by Green Climate Fund.

In yet another decision, the government has granted permission to fix the purchase price of sugarcane at Rs 563.56 per quintal for the fiscal 2019-20.

The Cabinet has also granted approval for the Ministry of Home Affairs to formulate new Arms and Ammunition Bill.

Dr Chandramani Adhikari has been appointed executive director of the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre.

The government has also decided to nominate Dr Harihar Wosti, Dr Sandhya Chapagain, Dr Suprabhat Shrestha and Dr Pranit Pokhrel as members of the Nepal Medical Council, while Dr Krishna Prasad Adhikari was nominated its registrar.

The Cabinet has decided to approve a proposal for procurement of equipment related to security printing under government-to-government model. Governments of France and Germany have submitted their proposals for the procurement deal.

A version of this article appears in print on December 27, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

