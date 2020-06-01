Govt to forward proposal for mobilisation of Nepali Army to the President

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government has decided to forward the proposal for the mobilisation of Nepali Army to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.
The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar had decided to rope in the Nepali Army in Covid-19 concentrated areas to ensure stringent implementation of the lockdown as well as for better management of quarantine facilities.
The President is constitutionally the supreme commander of the Nepali Army, and as such, its mobilisation requires president’s seal of approval.
In this regard, PM Oli met with President Bhandari this morning to discuss the matter.
The provision for army mobilisation – Article 267 (6) of the Constitution of the Nepal (2015) states,
“The President on the recommendation of the National Security Council and pursuant to a decision of the Government of Nepal, Council of Ministers, can declare the mobilisation of Nepal Army in cases where a grave emergency arises in regard to the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Nepal or the security of any part there of, by war, external aggression, armed rebellion or extreme economic disarray.”
The issuance of the order must be legitimised by the House of Representatives (HoR) within a month after the date of such declaration.
Meanwhile, the National Defence Force has condemned the government’s attempt to further empower the prime minister by giving him the “sole authority” to deploy the Army. Claims are being made that the decision was taken without holding a meeting of the National Security Council.
The National Security Council comprises the ministers for defence, home, foreign and finance along with the chief secretary and the Army chief, which is chaired by the Prime Minister.
In the same manner, the main opposition — Nepali Congress (NC) — too has expressed discontent, objecting the provision of giving the prime minister the power to deploy the Army.
Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist best known for his temporary installations based on wrapping the exteriors of landmark buildings, bridges and outdoor spaces, died on Sunday at age 84 of natural causes at his home in New York City. "Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming u Read More...
Kathmandu Handsanitisers, gloves and masks were our first shield of protection against the spread of coronavirus. And now people have started sanitising their homes and offices as a precautionary measure as infections keep increasing nationwide. Muna Thapa had never sanitised her Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX delivered two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Sunday, following up a historic liftoff with an equally smooth docking in yet another first for Elon Musk’s company. With test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken poised to take over manual control i Read More...
POKHARA: Amid the spread of coronavirus contagion across several parts of the nation, dengue and scrub typhus cases too have become a worry some health issues with their steady rise in Gandaki province of late. According to the Health Directorate of the province, 16 persons have been infected wit Read More...
MINNEAPOLIS: Looting broke out on Sunday in Southern California, a tanker truck drove into marchers in Minneapolis and demonstrators clashed with police in Boston and Washington, DC as the United States struggled to contain chaotic protests over race and policing. National Guard troops were deplo Read More...
BHAKTAPUR: When the new mother died in the hospital last month — the first person to succumb to COVID-19 in Nepal — her days-old baby was moved to an isolation ward. But the woman's body remained. Ambulance drivers and hospital workers, fearful of the contagion, refused to move the corpse fro Read More...
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR: The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pou Read More...
KATHMANDU: As thousands of people are returning home to Dailekh from India, the district faces a shortage of PCR tests, increasing the risk of widespread transmission of Covid-19 among the locals. Returnees from India, who are placed in various quarantine facilities in Dailekh district, are at a Read More...