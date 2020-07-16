“Govt will solve problems faced by public transportation operators”

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has assured that he would advance steps to find solutions to operate public transportation in the country.
Most industries came to a halt after the government imposed a nationwide-lockdown in the country that came into effect from March 24, to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
The representatives of transport entrepreneurs and workers called on the Prime Minister and handed over the memorandum today. The representatives of Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE) and various transport workers’ association put forward the problems faced by the public transportation service industry.
On the occasion, PM Oli assured the representatives of transport entrepreneurs and workers association that the government is committed to finding solutions to the problems faced by various sectors, as livelihood, economy, public services, employment have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
The PM also said, “It is the duty of the government to solve problems faced by different sectors. However, the financial capability of the government has reduced with COVID-19 turning into a pandemic.” The Prime Minister further added that he would do all he could to find solutions.
The representatives of transport sectors included FNNTE President Yogendra Nath Karmacharya, General Secretary Saroj Sitaula, Deputy General Secretary Basanta Bhandari; Nepal Transport Free Workers Association President Bhim Jwala Rai; member of All Nepal Transport Workers’ Association Ramchandra Karki; and member of Nepal Transport Workers’ Association, Dharma Raj Bhandari.
