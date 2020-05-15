Govt’s programmes and policies discussed in NCP secretariat meet

Suresh Chaudhary

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) secretariat meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu this morning.

According to the party’s General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Poudel, discussions were held around the government’s policies and programmes to be presented later today. He added that Prime Minister and party co-chair KP Sharma Oli was apprised of the present condition of coronavirus infection in the country.

Paudel further informed that Nepal-India border issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Another secretariat member and senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal said the PM was suggested to take initiative to improve economy and agriculture sector in the country.

Present in the meeting were the Party’s co-chair duo KP Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and senior leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bamdev Gautam, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Ishwor Pokhrel, Ram Bahadur Thapa and Bishnu Paudel.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to present the government’s programmes and policies for fiscal year 2020-21 at 4:30 pm today.

