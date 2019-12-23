Grande, doctors made mistakes, says Nepal Medical Council

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 22

Nepal Medical Council has concluded that Grande International Hospital and the doctors involved in the treatment of Sanjeev Neupane and Ekta Ghimire’s child had committed mistakes.

Taking a decision in the case, the council said Dr Deepika Dahal, a paediatrician involved in the treatment of the child be kept in probation period of one week under the supervision of an expert. “We have issued last warning to Dr Amit Thapa, neurosurgeon involved in the treatment,” said an NMC member on the condition of anonymity.

Decision letters have already been given to the hospital and the doctors involved in the treatment, according to the NMC.

The council has also warned the hospital management not to interfere in medical treatment of patients.

However, the council has not said anything regarding compensation . “It is not under our jurisdiction. The patient’s family can now file a case in the court seeking compensation,” said a source at the council.

Earlier, the Nepal Medical Council had sought clarification from Grande International Hospital and the doctors involved in the treatment of Sanjeev Neupane and Ekta Ghimire’s child.

The council sought clarification after reports submitted by a committee of experts headed by Professor Ganesh Rai pointed out that three major mistakes were made by the hospital in the treatment of the baby.

Overdose of paracetamol was administered to the baby and there was a misunderstanding between the radiologist and neurosurgeons on the size of hydrocephalus — a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up within the ventricles (fluid-containing cavities) of the brain, according to the committee.

The committee had pointed out that CT scan or MRI of the patient had been delayed against the suggestion of the radiologist.

The baby was born at the hospital on 26 June 2018 and was kept in the neonatal intensive care unit half-an-hour after birth. Later, the baby was infected with klebsiella bacteria and had to undergo five surgeries.

The Nepal Medical Council said no humanitarian concern had been shown even when the health condition of the baby was critical. The council said the mistakes of the hospital were against its code of conduct.

