Guidelines in place for domestic flights resumption in TIA

KATHMANDU: The Tribhuvan International Airport has prepared all necessary guidelines for resumption of domestic flights amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.
Necessary structures have been prepared at TIA so that the distance between the passengers is maintained and there is no congestion.
The newly formulated measures are as follows:
