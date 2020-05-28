Guidelines in place for resumption of domestic flights resumption in TIA

Nepal | May 28, 2020

Published: May 28, 2020 1:19 pm On: Kathmandu
Himalayan News Service
KATHMANDU: The Tribhuvan International Airport has prepared all necessary guidelines for resumption of domestic flights amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Necessary structures have been prepared at TIA so that the distance between the passengers is maintained and there is no congestion.

The newly formulates measures are as follows:

  •  Passengers will have to maintain social distance and adopt strict security measures.
  • Standards set by the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization will have to be followed by travellers.
  • Passengers shall show a report of PCR or RDT for traveling.
  • Distance of at least 1 meter should be maintained at check-in counter, ramp bus, ticketing counter, cargo and other places at TIA.

  • Before boarding, everyone’s hands will be sanitized and only four people will be allowed to board and deboard at a time.
  • Transportation of pets won’t be allowed for time being.
  • No foods will be served except water and use of toilets will be prohibited during flights.
  • Airlines shall also prepare necessary guidelines to comply with TIA rules.
  • Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has also started preparing guidelines for international flights.

