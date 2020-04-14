Health Min confirms Covid-19 transmission in two Suncity residents

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population today confirmed that two people from a family of three residing in Suncity Apartments in Pepsi-Cola have tested positive for Covid-19.

A Rapid Diagnostic Test done on all samples collected from all three on Monday had shown a positive result for two, following which their throat swabs were sent for further tests via Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method.

The samples tested positive for the 81-year-old woman and her 58-year-old son, while the other family member’s result came out negative.

“Tests have begun for residents of the Apartments and contract tracing process has also been initiated,” the ministry’s short statement on its social media page read.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook