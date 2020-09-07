Health minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal in home quarantine, kin has Covid

KATHMANDU: Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal is staying in home quarantine after one of his family members tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.
“Minister Dhakal’s samples will be tested after he stays in quarantine for five days. His kin, who was diagnosed with COVID, has been staying in home isolation after testing positive for the disease,” said a source on condition of anonymity.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Encouraged by the recent rally in the share market, investors flocked to the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse), resulting in the benchmark index surging by 3.59 per cent or 52.38 points weekon-week in the trading period between August 30 and September 3. “The unfavourable b Read More...
SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 5 Golbazaar Municipality in Siraha has started constructing a corona hospital with isolation facility at Choharwa of the district. Mayor Dev Nath Sah and Deputy Mayor Resham Kumari Thapa laid the foundation stone for the hospital at Choharwa today. Mayor Sah said const Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5 Kathmandu’s Peace Service Home has provided assistance to a Dalit family from Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality-1. The organisation came out for help after reading a news report published in The Himalayan Times about a Dalit family stranded in Kathmandu. The Himalaya Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Women and girls continue to be trafficked into various countries, mainly India, despite global pandemic of COVID-19. They tend to be more susceptible to trafficking during adverse situations created by the coronavirus outbreak. Human traffickers could target women render Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 Precious metals have pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets, denting its prices in the domestic market as well. Consequently, gold and silver prices fell in the local market in the trading week between August 30 and September 4. Read More...
KHOTANG, SEPTEMBER 5 Two members of a family were found dead in their home at Samatang of Jantedhunga Rural Municipality-4, Khotang, recently. The deceased have been identified as Indra Bahadur Shrestha, 76, and his younger sister Gopimaya Shrestha, 62, said Khotang District Police Office. Read More...
BEIJING: China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday they have each found two more countries to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race. Serbia and Pakistan have agreed to participa Read More...
WASHINGTON: Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not take President Donald Trump's word alone on any potential coronavirus vaccine. In an interview excerpt broadcast by CNN on Saturday, Harris said Trump had a track record of suppressing expert opinion about Read More...