Health minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal in home quarantine, kin has Covid

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal is staying in home quarantine after one of his family members tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

“Minister Dhakal’s samples will be tested after he stays in quarantine for five days. His kin, who was diagnosed with COVID, has been staying in home isolation after testing positive for the disease,” said a source on condition of anonymity.

