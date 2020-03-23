Health Minister calls urgent press meet for COVID-19 update

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal has called for an urgent press meet at the Health Ministry today afternoon.

The Health Minister plans to apprise mediapersons with latest updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country, stated information officer at the Ministry, Ganesh Shreevastav. The press meet has been called for 12:30 pm.

It is expected that Minister Dhakal will also notify media about the various steps taken by the government to curb the possible spread of the coronavirus, which has largely impacted the whole world.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers, on Sunday, took some drastic decisions to control the spread of COVID-19, including shutting of borders with India and China.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook