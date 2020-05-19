Nepal | May 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Health minister Dhakal says increased investment in health a priority

Health minister Dhakal says increased investment in health a priority

Published: May 19, 2020 4:00 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal has highlighted the need for a resilient and responsive health system and a sustained level of in-country production of medical goods and services.

Attending the virtual meeting of the 73rd World Health Assembly, Minister Dhakal said that Nepal expects a high-level cooperation and coordination from all stakeholders for ensuring efforts that are more holistic and efficient. He further stated that the current global health crisis has shed more importance on the need for increased investment in health as it is a major foundation of development.
Nepal’s efforts in responding to the ongoing pandemic from the three tiers of government, while the country is institutionalising federaism, have been instrumental, the Health Minister stated. He also commended the World Health Organisation and other national and international stakeholders for their response to the crisis.

The Minister was quick to forward his appreciation to the frontline health workers for their selfless and dedicated efforts in fighting COVID-19 .

 

