Health minister visits quarantine centre

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 18

Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal today visited Nepal Electricity Authority Training Centre, Kharipati, to inquire about the health of 175 Nepalis — 134 males and 41 females — under quarantine in the centre. They were recently evacuated from China’s Hubei province, which the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to evacuees from the control room, Minister Dhakal told them to follow quarantine rules and regulations.

He also asked them to immediately inform quarantine management team if any of the evacuees faced any health problems.

Dhakal said the government would respond swiftly if any of those under quarantine needed any help.

According to the health ministry none of the persons in the quarantine have shown any symptoms of COVID-19 till now.

According to World Health Organisation symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

The health ministry said a team of hygiene and sanitation has been disinfecting quarantine periphery every day.

District Administration Office, Bhaktapur, began door-to-door campaign today to raise awareness about coronavirus infection among locals, living around the quarantine zone in Kharipati, where the evacuees have been sheltered.

A team led by Chief District Officer of DAO, Bhaktapur, Homkala Pandey visited houses to raise awareness about coronavirus risk minimization and its preventive measures.

The team also explained to locals how China evacuees were being kept safe in Kharipati.

“The campaign has been launched to raise awareness among locals to clear controversies surrounding coronavirus infection and precautionary and safety measures against the disease,” said Dilip Prasad Lamichhane, information officer at DAO, Bhaktapur.

Meanwhile, some foreigner nationals have been found visiting Teku based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital. The hospital has admitted five foreign nationals — two from China, one each from Yemen, Japan and Taiwan in its isolation ward, suspecting them to have contacted coronavirus, till now.

“All foreigners, who were admitted in the hospital in the past few weeks tested negative for coronavirus.

The number of foreigners visiting the hospital has declined now. None of the foreigners have visited the hospital this week,” said Dr Anup Bastola, spokesperson at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

Meanwhile a total of 34 samples were tested for coronavirus out of which one tested positive, according to the health ministry.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook