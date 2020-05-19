Health Ministry confirms 27 new cases, Covid-19 tally hits 402

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 27 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide tally to 402.

Of the infected, 24 are male while 3 are female, their ages ranging from 17 years to 42 years. Nine of those testing positive for Covid-19 hail from Jhapa, four from Kapilvastu, three from Kathmandu, two from Sarlahi, and one each from Bhaktapur, Morang, Sunsari, Makwanpur, Ramechhap,Lalitpur, Sindhuli, Lamjung and Nawalparasi.

Contact tracing of these individuals is underway, ministry’s spokesperson Dr Bikas Devkota informed.

On a positive note, as many as 37 people that were in isolation, under treatment for the disease, have been discharged.

